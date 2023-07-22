Lionel Messi, the forward of Inter Miami and the Argentine national team, has become the first player in football history to score 700 goals excluding penalties.

He achieved this milestone during the Leagues Cup match against the Mexican club "Cruz Azul" (2:1). Messi scored a direct free-kick goal in the 94th minute. It was his debut match for the American club.

It's worth noting that Messi's Portuguese rival, Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr, has scored 686 goals excluding penalties.

As a reminder, the footballer joined Inter Miami as a free agent. The parties signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. While the specific terms of the contract were not disclosed, it is known that Messi became the highest-paid player in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 35-year-old Messi previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). During his time at Barcelona, he played 778 matches in all competitions, scored 672 goals, and provided 303 assists. At PSG, he played 75 matches, scored 32 goals, and provided 35 assists. Messi is a 10-time champion of Spain, 2-time champion of France, 7-time winner of the Copa del Rey, 8-time winner of the Supercopa de España, 1-time winner of the Coupe de France, 4-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, 3-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and 3-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Messi has represented the Argentine national team since 2005. He has played a total of 175 matches for Argentina, scored 103 goals, provided 56 assists, and received nine yellow and two red cards.