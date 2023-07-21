RU RU
Main News Lille could sign world champions

Lille could sign world champions

Football news Today, 16:30
Lille could sign world champions Photo: Instagram Samuel Umtiti / Author unknown

According to RMC Sport, French club Lille is close to signing French defender Samuel Umtiti. The player has already undergone a medical examination for the transfer to the French club. The contract details have not been disclosed. Umtiti is a free agent, which means he can join the new club without a transfer fee.

As a reminder, the 29-year-old Umtiti left Barcelona for a while and is currently searching for a new club. He is a product of Lyon's youth academy and moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee of 25 million euros. He played a total of 133 matches for the Catalan club in various competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Last season, Umtiti played for Italian club Lecce on loan, featuring in 25 matches but not scoring any goals or providing any assists.

Umtiti represented the French national team from 2016 to 2019, playing a total of 31 matches, scoring four goals, and providing three assists. In 2018, he was part of the World Cup-winning squad.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Lille Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news Today, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva Football news Today, 17:15 "Torino" wants to buy the talent of Kyiv "Dynamo" Football news Today, 16:55 Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern close to signing experienced Liverpool midfielder Football news Today, 16:30 Lille could sign world champions Football news Today, 16:15 Gianluigi Buffon, 45, may make a radical decision about his future Football news Today, 15:55 Harry Kane responds to Tottenham's contract extension offer Football news Today, 15:42 Marseille sign Chelsea star striker Football news Today, 15:32 PSG goalkeeper was the victim of a robbery and suffered a head injury Football news Today, 11:15 David De Gea responds to Inter offer
Sport Predictions
Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale 23 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023