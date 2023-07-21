Lille could sign world champions

According to RMC Sport, French club Lille is close to signing French defender Samuel Umtiti. The player has already undergone a medical examination for the transfer to the French club. The contract details have not been disclosed. Umtiti is a free agent, which means he can join the new club without a transfer fee.

As a reminder, the 29-year-old Umtiti left Barcelona for a while and is currently searching for a new club. He is a product of Lyon's youth academy and moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee of 25 million euros. He played a total of 133 matches for the Catalan club in various competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Last season, Umtiti played for Italian club Lecce on loan, featuring in 25 matches but not scoring any goals or providing any assists.

Umtiti represented the French national team from 2016 to 2019, playing a total of 31 matches, scoring four goals, and providing three assists. In 2018, he was part of the World Cup-winning squad.