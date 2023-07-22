RU RU
Lille announced the transfer of the world champion

Football news Today, 09:50
Lille announced the transfer of the world champion

The press service of Lille announced on their official website about the transfer of French defender Samuel Umtiti.

The player was a free agent, and as a result, he joined the French club without a transfer fee. The parties signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2025.

As a reminder, 29-year-old Umtiti left Barcelona for some time and is now looking for a new club. He is a product of Lyon's youth academy and moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2016. The transfer fee at that time was 25 million euros. He has played a total of 133 matches for the Catalan club in all competitions, scoring two goals, and providing one assist. In the previous season, Umtiti played for Italian club Lecce on loan. He appeared in 25 matches for the Italian club, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

Umtiti represented the French national team from 2016 to 2019. He played 31 matches for the French national team, scoring four goals and providing three assists. In 2018, he became a World Cup champion with the national team.

