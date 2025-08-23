RU RU ES ES FR FR
Like Barcelona: Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham matches the Catalans in a surprising ranking

The English sure know how to surprise!
Football news Today, 04:21
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Ryan Reynolds Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Championship side Wrexham, owned by renowned actor Ryan Reynolds, has caught up with Barcelona in a fascinating list.

Details: According to the statistical portal Transfermarkt, the Welsh club Wrexham spent almost as much in this transfer window as the Catalan giants Barcelona! This summer, the Spanish powerhouse spent €27.5 million on new signings, while Wrexham shelled out €27.3 million.

Based on these statistics, Barcelona sits 71st in the global ranking, with Wrexham right behind at 72nd. The biggest spenders this summer are Liverpool, who have already splashed out €339 million on new players.

