Like Barcelona: Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham matches the Catalans in a surprising ranking
The English sure know how to surprise!
Football news Today, 04:21Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Championship side Wrexham, owned by renowned actor Ryan Reynolds, has caught up with Barcelona in a fascinating list.
Details: According to the statistical portal Transfermarkt, the Welsh club Wrexham spent almost as much in this transfer window as the Catalan giants Barcelona! This summer, the Spanish powerhouse spent €27.5 million on new signings, while Wrexham shelled out €27.3 million.
Based on these statistics, Barcelona sits 71st in the global ranking, with Wrexham right behind at 72nd. The biggest spenders this summer are Liverpool, who have already splashed out €339 million on new players.
See also: CROSSWORD. How well do you know La Liga?
Related teams and leagues