Like Barcelona: Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham matches the Catalans in a surprising ranking

Championship side Wrexham, owned by renowned actor Ryan Reynolds, has caught up with Barcelona in a fascinating list.

Details: According to the statistical portal Transfermarkt, the Welsh club Wrexham spent almost as much in this transfer window as the Catalan giants Barcelona! This summer, the Spanish powerhouse spent €27.5 million on new signings, while Wrexham shelled out €27.3 million.

🚨 Wrexham are the 72nd highest spending club in world football this summer.



They are just one spot below Barcelona. 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/lorRqQ9pPp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 23, 2025

Based on these statistics, Barcelona sits 71st in the global ranking, with Wrexham right behind at 72nd. The biggest spenders this summer are Liverpool, who have already splashed out €339 million on new players.



