CROSSWORD. How well do you know La Liga?

Can you achieve a perfect score?
The football season in Europe is back, and the new campaign of the national championships has kicked off. We've witnessed the start not only of the English Premier League, but also of Spain's La Liga.

Barcelona has begun its title defense, while all other contenders, including their main rivals Real Madrid, will try to snatch the Spanish crown away from them.

To celebrate the return of top-tier club football, Dailysports decided to heat things up with a crossword dedicated to Spain's La Liga!

The rules are as simple as it gets: we ask the questions – you provide the right answers. Can you pull off a perfect score?

Reminder: Dailysports has also prepared a quiz for you: “How well do you know the history of the English Premier League?” Can you get every answer right?

Built by Dailysports using the cross word generator from Amuse Labs
Related Tournament News
Kunde and Laporta Football news Yesterday, 09:39 Barcelona's steel heart stays in Catalonia: Jules Kounde signs new deal with Barça
Kylian Mbappe in the match against Osasuna Football news 20 aug 2025, 05:34 Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory in the opening match of the season
Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win Football news 20 aug 2025, 03:44 Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid training Football news 20 aug 2025, 03:28 Vinicius Junior celebrates Kylian Mbappé, who scored Real Madrid's first goal of the new season
Pandiani vs Cristiano Ronaldo. Football news 19 aug 2025, 02:08 "Cristiano was mocking people. He took free kicks right at the fans" - former Osasuna player opens up about clash with Cristiano Ronaldo
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal against Mallorca Lifestyle 18 aug 2025, 07:53 Lamine Yamal shares personal photo with treats after his goal against Mallorca
