Light has been shed on Lukaku's future

Inter Milan will soon make Chelsea an official offer for Romelu Lukaku.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Belgian national team player is willing to pay 30 million euros for last season's Champions League finalist.

Negotiations between the English and Italian club will continue this week via video conference.

Interestingly, Chelsea have repeatedly said they do not need the services of the player. The English want to sell Lukaku, but make at least some money. There was information in the media that there are applicants for the Belgian striker in Saudi Arabia, but it did not come to official offers.

Last season, Lukaku played for Inter on loan. He managed to impress the Milan coaching staff and now the club wants to expand their partnership with him.

Lukaku played 25 games in the Serie A last season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists.

Inter finished third in the Italian league and earned the right to play in the Champions League in the new season.