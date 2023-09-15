Lewandowski spoke about a possible move to Saudi Arabia

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has spoken about his thoughts on a possible move to Saudi Arabia or MLS.

According to the Poland national team striker, such questions do not bother him yet, as he is happy at the Catalan club.

"Saudi Arabia? It's not on my mind right now. I'm very happy in Barcelona, in the team, in this city and with my family. As a person, I'm really happy here. Before I came to Barcelona, I was just a football machine, and here I became much more human.

I have a two-year contract with an option to extend. In the past, before the COVID-19 pandemic, I had actually considered moving to MLS. But then he changed his mind. After leading the club at Barcelona, it is very difficult for me to imagine myself anywhere else,” Lewandowski was quoted as saying by AS.

In the new season, Lewandowski played five matches in the Spanish Championship, in which he scored three goals.