Lewandowski reacted to the possible transfer of Messi to Barcelona
Football news Today, 16:42
Photo: Instagram Robert Lewandowski / Author unknown
Polish forward Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona shared his opinion on the possible transfer of Argentine forward Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain to the Catalan club.
"I hope Messi will move to Barcelona. Maybe in a couple of days, we will have more information. I believe it will be easy for me to play alongside him because Leo can play in almost any position," Lewandowski stated, as quoted by Marca.
It is worth noting that the 35-year-old Messi's contract with PSG expires on June 30, and he will be able to move to another club for free. In the current season, he has played 40 matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.
