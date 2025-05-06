Lewandowski left out of Barcelona starting lineup

Barcelona and Inter are set to clash in the UEFA Champions League second leg on Tuesday, May 6, in Milan. The starting lineups for both teams have already been announced.

Details: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been included in the squad but will start the match on the bench. He missed the last four games, but is now ready to help his team. As previously stated by Hansi Flick, Wojciech Szczęsny will start in goal instead of Marc-André ter Stegen. Inter’s lineup remains unchanged.

The first encounter between Inter and Barcelona ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw. We’ve got all the details on where and when you can watch the decisive return leg.

Reminder: Hansi Flick confirmed that Wojciech Szczęsny will start the next two matches, although he emphasized that he’s happy to have ter Stegen back in the squad.