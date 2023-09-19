Lewandowski became the third player in history to score 100 goals in European competition

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski reached the mark of one hundred goals in club competitions under the auspices of UEFA. The forward celebrated his anniversary in the game against Antwerp, scoring his team's second goal.

In club competitions, the Pole played for Lech (6 goals), Borussia Dortmund (18), Bayern (69) and Barcelona (7). In total, the striker needed 139 matches to score one hundred goals.

Let us note that Robert became only the third football player in history to reach the mark of one hundred goals in European competition. Previously, this was achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo (145 goals) and Lionel Messi (132).

It is also worth adding that Antwerp became the 33rd club that Lewandowski scored against in the UEFA Champions League. In terms of this indicator, he is equal to former Real Madrid striker Raul, one club more than Karim Benzema (34). Messi and Ronaldo also lead the list, scoring 40 and 38 goals respectively.

35-year-old Robert Lewandowski became a Barcelona player last summer. The Catalan club bought the footballer for 45 million euros.