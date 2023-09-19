RU RU NG NG
Xavi spoke about Barcelona's first match in the Champions League

Xavi spoke about Barcelona's first match in the Champions League

Today, 03:40
Yasmine Green
Xavi spoke about Barcelona's first match in the Champions League Xavi spoke about Barcelona's first match in the Champions League

Barcelona head coach Xavi spoke about what he expects from his team in the match with Antwerp.

The teams will meet in the first round of the Champions League group stage.

According to the Spanish coach, his team must take the first step in European competitions and believe in themselves.

"We want to become an important team in Europe again. We now have the perfect incentive for this. Our players are very motivated, but we must not allow ourselves to become one-sided. We must simply repeat the performance we showed against Betis (5: 0).This is a process that we must continue as long as it continues.

When I came to the club I felt we didn't have enough quality to compete. Last season we had some quality and fought, but the results deserted us. Now the moment has come when we need to go through all this,” Xavi was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

