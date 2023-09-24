Levy: I was wrong when I appointed Conte and Mourinho

RU RU NG NG
The owner of Tottenham called the appointment of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte to the post of head coach of his team mistakes. He also expressed support for current manager Ange Postecoglou.

«I want to win just like everyone else. I was disappointed that we didn't have any meaningful victories. We went through a period where we almost won the title. We had very good times with Mauricio. We weren't quite there, but we were very close and we had to change our strategy. It was to invite a specialist with experience in winning trophies and we did it twice.

Mourinho and Conte are great coaches, but perhaps not for this club. We want to play a certain way and if that means it takes a little longer to win, then maybe that's the right option for us. That is why the appointment of Postecoglou was absolutely the right decision», - said Daniel Levy.

After six rounds played, Tottenham is fourth in the English Premier League table with 14 points.

Let us remind you that today Tottenham played a draw with Arsenal in the sixth round of the English Premier League.

