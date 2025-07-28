"Let's see." Saliba comments on Arsenal contract talks

Amid growing interest from Real Madrid, Arsenal has made it a top priority to extend the contract of defensive leader William Saliba. Negotiations are currently underway, and the Frenchman has shared his thoughts on the process.

Details: The defender stated that there is no agreement yet, but positive discussions are ongoing between his agent and the club. For now, it's a waiting game to see how things unfold.

Quote: "Yes, I hope so. Of course, nothing is done yet, but there are good talks between my agent and the club. Let's see," the French defender told The Athletic.

Reminder: This summer, Arsenal has already renewed the contracts of Gabriel and Myles Lewis-Skelly, and an official announcement regarding a new long-term deal with Ethan Nwaneri is expected soon. Saliba and Bukayo Saka are likely next in line—their current contracts run until 2027.