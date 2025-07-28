Flamengo and Arsenal are not in talks over Jesus transfer

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has struggled to secure a regular starting spot at Arsenal and is reportedly eager to leave the London club.

Details: Flamengo had been mentioned as a possible destination for the forward’s next chapter, but as reported by Fabrizio Romano, there are currently no negotiations underway between the Brazilian and English clubs.

Viktor Gyökeres was only officially unveiled as an Arsenal player yesterday. The 27-year-old striker cost the Gunners €76 million including bonuses and, on the very day of his first public appearance at the club, he donned the iconic number 14 shirt.

Reminder: London’s Arsenal have no intention of parting ways with central defender William Saliba, despite interest from Real Madrid and a potential offer exceeding €100 million.