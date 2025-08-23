Lessons learned. The Springboks take revenge on Australia at The Rugby Championship

On August 23 in Cape Town, the national teams of South Africa and Australia faced off in the second round of The Rugby Championship. After a disappointing match a week ago, the Springboks were hungry for redemption—and this time, they celebrated a well-earned victory.

The hosts put in a strong first half and went into the break with a 20-10 lead. Early in the second half, the Australians nearly closed the gap, but another penalty kick from Pollard restored a comfortable cushion for the Springboks. The visitors brought back the intrigue, but the final word belonged to the South Africans—30:22.

It's all over in Cape Town as the Boks seal a hard-fought win. Thanks for a tough contest @Wallabies and safe travels home 🤝#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #RSAvAUS pic.twitter.com/jY5uVBSNSz — Springboks (@Springboks) August 23, 2025

It’s worth noting that South Africa entered the tournament as defending champions, having claimed the title last year. For reference, The Rugby Championship is an annual competition featuring the four strongest teams from the Southern Hemisphere: Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Springboks’ next match is scheduled for September 6 in Auckland against New Zealand.