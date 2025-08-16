Sensation in Johannesburg! Springboks suffer shock defeat to Australia

At Ellis Park in Johannesburg, the South African and Australian national rugby teams clashed in the opening round of The Rugby Championship.

The hosts lived up to their status as heavy favorites in the first half, heading into the break with a commanding 22-5 lead. It seemed nothing could stop the Springboks from kicking off their campaign with a home victory, but everything changed after the interval.

After halftime, the Australians steamrolled their opponents. The second half ended 33-0, and it was the visitors who celebrated a stunning 38-22 victory.

It's worth noting that the Springboks are defending their Rugby Championship title, which they claimed last year. The Rugby Championship is an annual competition featuring four Southern Hemisphere powerhouses: Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Springboks' next match will be in Cape Town on August 23, once again taking on Australia.