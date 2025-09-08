RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025

Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025

Football news Today, 05:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/BafanaBafana

South Africa and Nigeria are set to face off in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, and the Dailysports team has prepared all the key details on where and when to watch the game.

South Africa vs Nigeria: What you need to know about the match

South Africa are now very close to booking their ticket to the 2026 World Cup. The team has won five of their last seven matches, drawn once, and added another victory, giving Bafana Bafana 16 points and top spot in the group. They hold a five-point cushion over second place and six over third. With just three matches left in qualifying, their path to the World Cup looks highly realistic.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have endured a turbulent qualifying campaign. Currently sitting third in the table with 10 points, the Super Eagles beat Rwanda 1-0 in their last outing but were held by Zimbabwe and lost to Benin in earlier games. They are just one point behind the second-placed side, yet even through the second-place ranking system, Nigeria risk missing out on the World Cup. That means they must collect as many points as possible from the remaining three matches if they want to secure their spot at the tournament.

South Africa vs Nigeria: When and where will the match take place?

The World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria will be played on Tuesday, September 9, kicking off at 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 09:00

  • New York 12:00

  • Panama 12:00

  • Toronto 12:00

  • Port of Spain 13:00

  • London 17:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 19:00

  • New Delhi 21:30

  • Sydney 02:00

  • Kiribati 04:00

South Africa vs Nigeria: where to watch the match online

In Africa, the game will be broadcast on SuperSport and DStv. Fans worldwide can follow the action on FIFA+. In South Africa, coverage will also be available on SABC, while in Nigeria it will air on StarTimes and Sporty.

In the United States, the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Nigeria Nigeria Schedule Nigeria News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
Related Team News
Good news for Bafana Bafana. Osimhen will not help Nigeria in the next match Football news Yesterday, 11:51 Good news for Bafana Bafana. Osimhen will not help Nigeria in the next match
Alarm for Nigeria. Osimhen suffers injury in 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda Football news 06 sep 2025, 15:32 Alarm for Nigeria. Osimhen suffers injury in 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda
The Lesotho vs South Africa match made football history. Why? Football news 06 sep 2025, 11:50 The Lesotho vs South Africa match made football history. Why?
Victory and triumph! Bafana Bafana cruise to a resounding win over Lesotho Football news 05 sep 2025, 14:24 Victory and triumph! Bafana Bafana cruise to a resounding win over Lesotho
Lesotho national team threatens to protest against Bafana Bafana if they field Teboho Mokoena Football news 05 sep 2025, 09:28 Lesotho national team threatens to protest against Bafana Bafana if they field Teboho Mokoena
Nigeria vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 6, 2025 Football news 04 sep 2025, 15:18 Nigeria vs Rwanda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 6, 2025
Related Tournament News
CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday Seven Football news Today, 03:40 CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday 8
One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o Football news 06 sep 2025, 09:32 One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Egypt Football news 06 sep 2025, 08:22 Mohamed Salah shares photos from the match against Ethiopia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Ivory Coast vs Burundi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025 Football news 04 sep 2025, 13:32 Ivory Coast vs Burundi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025
Morocco vs Niger: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025 Football news 03 sep 2025, 17:54 Morocco vs Niger: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 5, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores