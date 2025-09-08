Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025

South Africa and Nigeria are set to face off in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, and the Dailysports team has prepared all the key details on where and when to watch the game.

South Africa vs Nigeria: What you need to know about the match

South Africa are now very close to booking their ticket to the 2026 World Cup. The team has won five of their last seven matches, drawn once, and added another victory, giving Bafana Bafana 16 points and top spot in the group. They hold a five-point cushion over second place and six over third. With just three matches left in qualifying, their path to the World Cup looks highly realistic.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have endured a turbulent qualifying campaign. Currently sitting third in the table with 10 points, the Super Eagles beat Rwanda 1-0 in their last outing but were held by Zimbabwe and lost to Benin in earlier games. They are just one point behind the second-placed side, yet even through the second-place ranking system, Nigeria risk missing out on the World Cup. That means they must collect as many points as possible from the remaining three matches if they want to secure their spot at the tournament.

South Africa vs Nigeria: When and where will the match take place?

The World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria will be played on Tuesday, September 9, kicking off at 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 19:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

South Africa vs Nigeria: where to watch the match online

In Africa, the game will be broadcast on SuperSport and DStv. Fans worldwide can follow the action on FIFA+. In South Africa, coverage will also be available on SABC, while in Nigeria it will air on StarTimes and Sporty.

In the United States, the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.