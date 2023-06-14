Legendary Liverpool veteran joins Brighton

The press service of Brighton has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder James Milner from Liverpool.

The player has signed a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with the option to extend for another year. The midfielder has joined the Seagulls on a free transfer as his contract with Liverpool expires on June 30, 2023.

The 37-year-old Milner has been playing for Liverpool since 2015. He has made a total of 332 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 46 assists. He has previously played for Leeds, Swindon, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. He has also represented the England national team, earning 61 caps and scoring one goal.