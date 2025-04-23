Legendary Iniesta expresses desire to start coaching career

Several players from Pep Guardiola's legendary Barcelona have already embarked on coaching careers, and another such footballer is now on the horizon.

Details: In an interview with El Pais, former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta shared these plans.

Quote:

"I would like to become a coach someday. There's still time. I'm still in the early stages. But yes, I like it!"

Previously, Iniesta completed coaching courses and underwent an internship at Emirates club, where he concluded his playing career.

Reminder: Davide Ancelotti also plans to start his own coaching career.