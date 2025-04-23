Davide Ancelotti has finally decided to start his own coaching career

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to leave the club in the summer and take charge of the Brazilian national team, but his son will not follow him.

Details: According to Relevo, Davide Ancelotti has finally decided to embark on his own coaching career.

Davide Ancelotti is highly regarded at Real, and many clubs have already approached him regarding a contract. However, it is not specified which clubs are involved.

He is expected to make a decision after the conclusion of the La Liga season.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Brazil is offering Carlo Ancelotti a contract similar to the one he holds at Real Madrid.