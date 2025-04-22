Brazil lures Ancelotti with a contract similar to his Real deal

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) continues to entice Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti. It's already known what terms they are offering him.

Details: According to Relevo, the Brazilians are offering Ancelotti a contract that is almost identical to his deal with Real Madrid.

This would make Ancelotti one of the highest-paid coaches in the history of national teams.

Previously, Ancelotti was unsure whether he should take the job with the Brazilian national team, but now he is leaning towards accepting the offer.

The legendary Italian is expected to coach Brazil in the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifier against Ecuador, scheduled for June 4.

Reminder: Today, Real Madrid's top scorer Kylian Mbappe was not included in the squad for tomorrow's match against Getafe.