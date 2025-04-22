Mbappe not included in the squad for Real Madrid's match against Getafe tomorrow

Tomorrow, Real Madrid will face Getafe in the 33rd round of La Liga, but once again, Carlo Ancelotti won't be able to rely on one of his key players.

Details: Today, Los Blancos officially announced the squad for the game, and due to injury, the team's top scorer Kylian Mbappe was not included.

Mbappe missed the previous match against Athletic Bilbao due to suspension, but now he is absent because of an injury sustained in the Champions League game against Arsenal (1-2).

Also missing from the squad is left-back Ferland Mendy, who has returned to training with the group but is still not ready to play.

Reminder: It was reported today that Florentino Perez's assistant is advising negotiations with Jurgen Klopp to replace Carlo Ancelotti.