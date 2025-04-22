Debate continues. Florentino Perez's assistant wants Real to invite Klopp

Real Madrid is still pondering over whom to appoint as the head coach. Inside the club, two options are being considered.

Details: On the air of Marca, it was reported that Florentino Perez's right-hand man, Anas Laghrari, wants the club to invite Jürgen Klopp to take up the coaching role.

Quote: "We are talking about the figure of Anas Laghrari, a Moroccan investor, a key pillar for Florentino Perez in the Super League project. He is a fan, an absolute admirer of Jürgen Klopp, and it is he who in recent weeks, I would say months, has been suggesting to the president of Real to consider Klopp's candidacy," said Marca expert Varela.

By the way, the main favorite to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid is Bayer Leverkusen's coach Xabi Alonso. The German club has already confirmed that they will not hinder his move to Madrid.

Reminder: According to Jürgen Klopp's agent, the German specialist is satisfied with his work in the Red Bull system and does not plan to change his place of employment.