Left for a long time. The Milan defender underwent surgery

Italian Milan defender Pierre Kalulu successfully underwent surgery. According to preliminary forecasts, the Frenchman will be out of action for the next four months.

The club has also confirmed that Kalulu underwent surgery. It was necessary after the footballer was diagnosed with a complete rupture of the tendon of the left rectus femoris muscle.

The footballer's operation was performed by Professor Lasse Lempainen from Finland. Also, during it, the head of the Milan medical team, Stefano Mazzoni, was near the player.

This season, Kalulu appeared on the field in five Milan matches in various tournaments, but has not yet managed to score any effective actions.

After ten matches played in the Italian Serie A, Milan is in third place in the standings and has got 22 points.

Due to the injury, the footballer will definitely not help Milan in the fight for exit from the Champions League group. The Italian team has three games left in the group stage.