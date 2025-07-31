Leaving is too soon! Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami contract for a significant term

It seems Leo has no intention of slowing down.

Details: According to insider Javi Campos, 38-year-old Lionel Messi has decided to sign a long-term contract extension with Inter Miami, which will run until 2028.

Reports suggest that Leo feels comfortable in the United States and isn't eager to rush his departure from elite football.

Despite some recent misunderstandings with the club's management regarding the contract renewal, it appears all issues have been resolved—both parties are set to put pen to paper soon.

Last season, Messi played 30 matches for Inter Miami across all competitions, notching up 24 goals and providing 10 assists. His current contract with Inter expires at the end of this year, but all signs point to that soon being a thing of the past.

