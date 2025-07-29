Mascherano outraged by Messi's suspension over missing MLS All-Star Game

Lionel Messi's one-match suspension after skipping the MLS All-Star Game has sparked a wave of mixed reactions. Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano was among those outraged by the decision.

Details: The Herons' manager pointed out that when Messi’s away games pack stadiums to the rafters, the league conveniently looks the other way.

Quote: "I have my own opinion about what happened, but I didn’t come here to criticize MLS. We haven’t adapted to this situation, even though I completely disagree with this decision. What would have happened if today’s match was an away game? Would they have kept him off the pitch then, too? Because when it’s about sold-out stadiums and money—no one complains, do they? What strikes me as odd is that one day they say one thing, and the next, they do something entirely different," Mascherano said.

Reminder: Previously, MLS Commissioner Don Garber stated that even though Messi didn’t receive the mandatory ten-day rest, rules are rules, and they must be followed.