Leadership change and Matthews' performance. The symbolic team of Matchday 9 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Dailysports presents the best players of Premiership round 9

On September 27 and 28, South African Betway Premiership fans were treated to six matches in round nine.

On Saturday, Golden Arrows thrashed Orbit College, while Mamelodi Sundowns left Richards Bay with no chance. Durban City staged a comeback win over Magesi, and Sekhukhune suffered their first defeat of the season, surrendering the top spot.

On Sunday, Siwelele celebrated their first win in eight matches, and the clash between Chippa United and Stellenbosch ended goalless.

The AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs fixtures have been postponed. The Johannesburg clubs simultaneously advanced to the next round of continental competitions over the weekend.

Dailysports brings you the symbolic team of the ninth round of the South African Betway Premiership.

Goalkeeper: Thakasani Mbanjwa (Golden Arrows)

The 29-year-old keeper was Bafana Bafana's mainstay at the recent COSAFA Cup and joined Golden Arrows from Siwelele this summer. Mbanjwa managed to keep a clean sheet for the second consecutive match, and his reliable work between the posts secured all three points against Orbit College. The goalkeeper made five saves in total.

Thakasani Mbanjwa kept his first clean sheet for Lamontville Golden Arrows against Mamelodi Sundowns #BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/S555b0cD9P — ThamiSoccer (@ThamiSoccer) September 25, 2025

Right-back: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mudau delivered a stellar performance against Richards Bay. The Bafana Bafana defender patrolled the entire right flank, wasn't afraid to get stuck into challenges, took on opponents with his dribbling, and won a penalty. He also recorded just one inaccurate pass—the best result among all players on both teams.

Centre-back: Lebohang Nkaki (Polokwane)

The experienced Nkaki has long been a cornerstone of Polokwane's back line. This season, he has been an ever-present starter, and in the showdown with Sekhukhune, he helped keep a clean sheet and secure a vital win over the league leaders. Ten clearances, two tackles, and not a single lost duel speak volumes about his impact.

Lebohang Nkaki of Polokwane City FC is the #BetwayPrem man of the match #ThamiSoccer pic.twitter.com/y2GgJqsNFt — ThamiSoccer (@ThamiSoccer) September 28, 2025

Centre-back: Ayanda Jiyane (Golden Arrows)

Golden Arrows kept a second straight clean sheet, thanks not only to their goalkeeper but also to team captain Jiyane. The defender excelled in his primary duties and was almost flawless in possession, boasting a 94% passing accuracy. In addition to three tackles, he won all five of his duels.

Left-back: Aphiwe Baliti (Siwelele)

Baliti continues his run with Siwelele, although he only recently nailed down a regular starting spot. The 23-year-old defender played just his second full match of the season, and his confident display on the flank helped overcome Marumo. He tallied five clearances, three interceptions, was reliable in the air, and completed six out of eight long passes.

Central midfielder: Relebogile Mokhuoane (Siwelele)

The former Cape Town City and Sekhukhune midfielder joined Siwelele in the summer and has become a regular starter. Against Marumo, the 30-year-old Mokhuoane played only the first half, but his effective play made a huge contribution to the team’s victory. He created the decisive chance for Potsane and provided the assist for the only goal.

Central midfielder: Nuno Santos (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The new signing made his first start for Sundowns and earned plenty of praise. The Portuguese midfielder dictated play in the center, was eager to win the ball back, and contributed defensively. Santos was bold in his dribbling, delivered two incisive passes, took shots on goal, and set up a scoring opportunity for a teammate. Overall, his performance showed that the €1 million transfer fee was money well spent.

Nuno Santos claims his very first #BetwayPrem Man of the Match award tonight in Masandawana colours! 🏆💛#Sundowns #BetwayPrem #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/lDLAyTUqwz — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 27, 2025

Central midfielder: Saziso Magawana (Durban City)

Magawana isn't considered a regular starter for Durban City, having never started a match this season. But his introduction against Magesi proved decisive. He set up Maseko for the equalizer and then netted the winner in the 77th minute, powering the ambitious newcomers to their third home victory of the campaign.

Left winger: Tashreeq Matthews (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Matthews has often taken on the leadership mantle this season, orchestrating play for Mamelodi. In the dominant win over Richards Bay, he dribbled past defenders, won back possession, and fired shots at goal. In short, he did everything that has made him a recognized Sundowns talisman. His brace sent the "Brazilians" to the top of the table, and Matthews currently leads the league in combined goals and assists (4+4).

Right winger: Siyanda Ndlovu (Golden Arrows)

After their sensational win over Mamelodi in the previous round, Golden Arrows made it two triumphs in a row. At home, they dispatched Orbit College, with Siyanda Ndlovu pulling the strings. The 23-year-old was outstanding, directly involved in all three goals—scoring once and providing two assists to earn man-of-the-match honors.

Centre-forward: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Sundowns striker once again found the back of the net. Against Richards Bay, Rayners converted a penalty and had several other chances, only to be denied a brace by the opposition goalkeeper and the woodwork. Remarkably, Rayners has scored in four consecutive matches and now tops the Premiership scoring charts alongside Grobler.

Head coach: Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The season didn't start with a bang for Mamelodi, especially after last round's defeat to Golden Arrows. But Cardoso showed he learned his lessons, and the "Brazilians" looked like their old selves in the very next match. Dispatching Richards Bay with authority, Sundowns reclaimed top spot and, after a third of the season, boast the league's most potent attack, averaging nearly two goals per game.