Main News Football news Lazy Benzema. It became known why Al-Ittihad fired the famous coach

Football news Today, 05:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Lazy Benzema. It became known why Al-Ittihad fired the famous coach Photo: Al-Ittihad Twitter

Al-Ittihad head coach Nuno Espirito Santo really clashed with the team's forward Karim Benzema.

As AS writes, the Portuguese coach was not satisfied with the French football player’s approach to training and matches.

The conflict between them occurred during a break in the Asian Champions League match with Al Quwa, which the team lost with a score of 0:2.

Then the coach said that Benzema, being the leader of the team, should have shown more initiative and been an example for all players. According to the Portuguese specialist, such behavior does not correspond to his role and status in the team.

Just a day after the conversation with the striker, Nuno was dismissed.

The publication writes that the club previously had no questions about the work of the 49-year-old coach, since he won the Saudi Arabian championship in the 2022/2023 season and won the country's Super Cup in 2023.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Ittihad Pro League Saudi Arabia
