Main News Football news The Al-Ittihad coach might face dismissal due to a dispute with Benzema

Football news Yesterday, 16:29
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The head coach of Al-Ittihad, Nuno Espírito Santo, is facing potential dismissal due to a conflict with the team's star, Karim Benzema, as reported by Relevo.

As a result of this conflict, the Portuguese coach's job is on the line. Al-Ittihad lost a match in the AFC Champions League to Al-Kuwait with a score of 0-2. According to sources, during the halftime of this match, the head coach of Al-Ittihad, Nuno Espírito Santo, had a heated argument with forward Karim Benzema.

The coach criticized his players for their commitment to the game, and Benzema, in turn, accused him of being detached from the team's affairs. Following this exchange, the French forward raised his voice against the coach. The argument between the coach and the team's most prominent player went beyond limits, with both men using foul language and derogatory expressions in front of the entire team.

It is now known that the club's leadership is siding with the footballer. The management of Al-Ittihad is considering the best course of action, given Nuno Espírito Santo's contract, which would require a substantial financial compensation in the event of his dismissal. However, Al-Ittihad has only managed to secure two victories in their last nine matches.

In light of this situation, the club has started looking at alternative coaches. Their ideal choice is the French coach Zinedine Zidane. If the former Real Madrid coach declines, Al-Ittihad will seek another French specialist. By doing so, they hope to appease their two French stars, Benzema and N'Golo Kanté.

