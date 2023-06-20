Lazio tell Juventus and Inter the price for Milinkovic-Savic

Rome's Lazio has determined the price for Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, who is attracting interest from Milan's Inter and Turin's Juventus, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter.

According to the source, the Rome-based club wants to receive €40 million for the player. It is worth noting that Milinković-Savić's contract expires in a year, and he has refused to renew the agreement.

In the current season, the 28-year-old Milinković-Savić has played 47 matches in all competitions for Lazio, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.