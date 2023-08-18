Lazio re-loan Juventus defender

RU RU NG NG
Luca Pellegrini

The press service of Turin's "Juventus" announced on the official website about the transfer of defender Luca Pellegrini to Rome's "Lazio."

The Roman club has once again loaned the player. The new loan agreement will be valid until the summer of 2025. At the end of this period, under certain conditions, "Lazio" will be obliged to buy out the player's transfer for four million euros.

In the second half of the previous season, Pellegrini already played for "Lazio" on loan. He played eight matches for the club in Rome in all tournaments, didn't score any goals, and didn't provide any assists.

24-year-old Pellegrini has been playing for "Juventus" since the summer of 2019. He moved to the Turin club from Rome's "Lazio." The transfer fee amounted to 22 million euros. In total, Pellegrini played 21 matches for "Juve" in all tournaments, didn't score any goals, and provided one assist. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

In November 2020, Pellegrini played his only match for the Italian national team. He played for 18 minutes in a friendly match against the Estonian national team (4-0).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Juventus Lazio Serie A Italy
