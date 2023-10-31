Lautaro Martínez shared his thoughts regarding a potential transfer to Real Madrid

RU RU NG NG
Internazionale's forward, Lautaro Martínez, shared his thoughts on a potential transfer to Real Madrid, as reported by Marca.

Journalists asked the Argentine striker about the move to the "Galacticos."

"Of course, we are talking about a very big club, but I am always with Inter in my head and my heart. My family and I are well in Milan, and I just want to continue winning trophies with the club," the forward replied.

Martínez also mentioned that Messi would have won 15 Ballon d'Or awards if not for sharing the era with Ronaldo. He had to share it. This award marked Messi's eighth in his career, while Ronaldo has won it five times. Martínez himself was placed 20th in the list of nominees.

In July 2018, Lautaro Martínez moved to Inter Milan for €22.7 million, signing a 5-year contract. He made his debut in Serie A in a match against Sassuolo. On September 29, he scored his first goal for Inter against Cagliari. In his first season, he played 27 games in the Italian league.

He has scored 114 goals and provided 38 assists in 251 matches. With the club, he won the Italian Serie A title and secured the national cup and super cup twice.

