Lautaro Martínez makes Inter history!

A living legend of the club

Inter’s Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez achieved a unique milestone in the second round match against Slavia Prague.

Details: In the 30th minute of the clash with Slavia, Lautaro capitalized on a goalkeeper’s error to open the scoring. With this goal, he became the first player in the club’s history to find the net in seven different Champions League seasons.

The Argentine continues to score consistently in Europe’s most prestigious club tournament, further cementing his name in Inter’s storied history.