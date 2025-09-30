A mishap at Chivu's press conference: Inter coach curses over... broken headphones
Today, September 30, Milan's Inter will host Slavia Prague in the group stage of the Champions League. As usual, the match was preceded by traditional events, including a press conference. During Inter head coach Cristian Chivu's meeting with the media, a comical incident unfolded.
Details: During the press conference, a question was asked in Italian, and Chivu decided to use the interpreter's headphones. However, the Romanian was baffled by their condition, but that didn't stop him from trying them out.
As soon as he put them on, a piercing screech blared from the headphones, causing Chivu to tear them off in alarm, exclaiming, "What the hell is that?" He quickly apologized to the journalists, and the press conference continued in English, as the Romanian had no desire to risk wearing the headset again.
Reminder: The match will take place at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, which today received final approval for its future.