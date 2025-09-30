RU RU ES ES FR FR
An era comes to an end! Milan city council approves sale of San Siro

The San Siro saga has reached its conclusion.
Football news Today, 04:05
A general view before the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Inter and Milan will now be forced to build their own stadiums.

Details: According to SkySports Italia, after a marathon 12-hour session, the Milan city council late in the evening approved a resolution to sell the iconic San Siro stadium to Inter and Milan.

Under the approved deal, the council is selling not only the Meazza stadium itself but also the surrounding land to the clubs for €197 million, paving the way for them to construct a new stadium while San Siro will be demolished.

It is reported that the resolution passed with 24 votes in favor and 20 against, underlining the decisive nature of the decision.

New stadiums for Inter and Milan are expected to be completed by 2031.

San Siro was built back in 1926 and was just months away from celebrating its centenary.

Reminder: Decisive week. It will soon be clear what the future holds for San Siro

