Decisive week. It will soon be clear what the future holds for San Siro

Just a little more patience.

Once a legendary venue, San Siro is now going through tough times. Although it still serves as the home ground for both Milan and Inter, its condition is far from ideal. Yet, the beating heart of Milanese football could soon get a new lease on life.

Details: Recently, Milan mayor Giuseppe Marotta announced that an agreement has been reached to transfer ownership of San Siro and the land beneath it to the city’s top clubs. However, this deal still requires the approval of the city council, which, according to the council’s official website, will soon convene to discuss the matter.

Council chair Elena Buscemi has scheduled two meetings next week to address the potential sale of San Siro. On Thursday, September 25, the council will gather at Palazzo Marino to examine every detail of the Serie A clubs’ stadium plan. Then, on Monday, September 29, council members will cast their votes on the proposal.

Reminder: Due to its poor technical condition, San Siro has lost the right to host the 2027 Champions League final.