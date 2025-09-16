RU RU ES ES FR FR
Milan and Inter reach agreement with city hall on San Siro purchase

The legendary stadium is closer to resolving its future.
Football news Today, 10:10
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
San Siro Getty Images

The state of Italian football infrastructure has drawn criticism even from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. However, a major breakthrough on this front could happen soon.

Details: Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala announced that an agreement has been reached between city hall and the Milan clubs regarding the transfer of land near the San Siro stadium—and therefore, the stadium itself—into the clubs’ hands. However, the final decision rests with the city council.

Quote: "If everything goes well, on Wednesday we should submit a resolution to the city administration regarding the sale of San Siro, because in fact, we have reached an agreement with the clubs. The stadium must be ready by 2031, since UEFA has informed us that Milan will not be considered as a host for the 2032 European Football Championship if San Siro remains in its current state.

I want to have a clear conscience; I will bring the resolution to the council and support its approval, I will vote in favor, and then the city council will make the final decision. All of this will happen by the end of the month," Sala said live on Rtl 102.5.

For the record: Previously, due to its poor condition, San Siro was stripped of the right to host the 2027 Champions League final.

