It has been revealed which stadium will host the 2027 UEFA Champions League final

Football news Today, 01:45
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The new UEFA Champions League season is about to begin with the opening round of the League Stage, and just ahead of the campaign it has been confirmed where the 2027 final will take place.

Details: According to COPE, the showpiece of Europe’s premier club competition will be staged in Madrid at Atlético’s Wanda Metropolitano. The official announcement is expected on Thursday, September 11, following a UEFA meeting.

The Madrid venue has already hosted a Champions League final once before. In 2019, Liverpool and Tottenham faced off in the decider, with the Reds triumphing 2–0.

Meanwhile, the 2026 final is set for May 30 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full schedule for the group stage of the 2025/26 season. Eight matchdays are slated to be played between September 16, 2025, and January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete fixture list.

