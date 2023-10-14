Lautaro Martinez finds himself in an unpleasant situation

Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez of Inter will pay compensation to the family of his former nanny. He had dismissed her upon learning of her terminal illness.

According to Sport Italia, the Milan court has ruled that Inter's forward, Lautaro Martinez, must pay financial compensation to the family of his former nanny due to wrongful dismissal. It is reported that the footballer fired the 27-year-old nanny upon learning about her terminal illness, after she had worked for his family for eight months. She later passed away.

The nanny's family filed a lawsuit against the footballer, and the court has ruled in their favor. Martinez will pay compensation for wrongful dismissal, although the specific amount of the compensation was not disclosed.

