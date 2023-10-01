RU RU NG NG
Lautaro Martinez commented on the victory over Salernitana

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who yesterday brought his team victory over Salernitana, commented after the match. The player noted that the team entered the second half with the right attitude.

«This match was key for us. We lost in the previous round at San Siro, I think undeservedly, having lost twice due to our mistakes. Therefore, today we needed to rehabilitate ourselves.

We created chances in the first half, but were unable to convert them. After the break we entered the field with the right attitude, which Inter should always have. I scored four goals, but the main thing is that the team won.

I try to improve both on and off the field. Now I have a family, two children, and this helps me stay focused», - the Argentine said in an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

Let us remind you that Lautaro became the first player in the history of Serie A to score four goals after coming on as a substitute.

We previously reported that the player is happy to play for Inter.

