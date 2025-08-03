RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA

Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA

The Catalans could play a La Liga match in the United States
Football news Today, 13:25
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA Photo: Getty Images

Barcelona is ready to play La Liga matches in the United States. Club president Joan Laporta has announced that the club fully supports this initiative. According to him, this could become a crucial part of La Liga's strategy to strengthen its international image and expand its audience beyond Europe.

"We are entirely at La Liga's disposal. If it's necessary to play a game in the USA to promote the brand and boost the tournament's commercial appeal, we're ready. Of course, we want to make sure such a match doesn't negatively affect the team's sporting results. I believe that's exactly how it will be. We've already informed La Liga of our complete support," El Mundo Deportivo quotes the official.

It's worth noting that the idea of holding Spanish league games outside the country has been discussed before, but it has now gained new momentum as part of the league's global growth strategy.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:25 Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA Football news Today, 12:58 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 12:52 Milan legend Franco Baresi undergoes surgery and will begin immunotherapy MMA News Today, 12:34 UFC champion faces new charge. Jon Jones to stand trial over car accident Football news Today, 11:57 Grealish reconsidering his exit? Personal talk with Guardiola impacts his future Football news Today, 11:35 Faces the risk of not playing again this year. Maddison leaves the stadium on crutches Football news Today, 11:04 Old problem. The nature of Messi's injury revealed Football news Today, 10:20 Shock for Tottenham. Maddison suspected of cruciate ligament rupture Football news Today, 09:49 Financial support. Barcelona to receive backing from former sponsor Football news Today, 09:14 It looks very serious. Maddison injured in match against Newcastle
Sport Predictions
Football Today Porto vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025 Football Today Manchester United vs Everton prediction, H2H and likely lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Ceará vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Juárez prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Vitoria vs Palmeiras: will Palmeiras close the gap on the league leaders? Football Today Internacional vs São Paulo: Will São Paulo extend their winning streak? Football Today Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores