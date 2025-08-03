Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA

Barcelona is ready to play La Liga matches in the United States. Club president Joan Laporta has announced that the club fully supports this initiative. According to him, this could become a crucial part of La Liga's strategy to strengthen its international image and expand its audience beyond Europe.

"We are entirely at La Liga's disposal. If it's necessary to play a game in the USA to promote the brand and boost the tournament's commercial appeal, we're ready. Of course, we want to make sure such a match doesn't negatively affect the team's sporting results. I believe that's exactly how it will be. We've already informed La Liga of our complete support," El Mundo Deportivo quotes the official.

It's worth noting that the idea of holding Spanish league games outside the country has been discussed before, but it has now gained new momentum as part of the league's global growth strategy.