Financial support. Barcelona to receive backing from former sponsor

Rakuten interested in returning to commercial partnership
Football news Today, 09:49
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Financial support. Barcelona to receive backing from former sponsor

Following the resumption of their preseason tour in East Asia, Barcelona has unexpectedly received support from their former title sponsor—Japanese company Rakuten. This was reported by Football Espana.

Initially, the trip to Japan and South Korea was canceled due to the club's partners failing to meet financial obligations. However, the situation has since been resolved, and Rakuten's assistance played a pivotal role in this outcome.

The partnership between Barcelona and Rakuten officially ended in 2022, but both parties have maintained a positive relationship. Despite an existing contract with Spotify, which prevents Rakuten from reclaiming the title sponsor role, the Japanese company is interested in reestablishing a commercial partnership.

Club president Joan Laporta praised Rakuten's actions and highlighted that the company could once again become a key ally. Such collaboration could help the Catalan side stabilize their finances and move closer to meeting La Liga's regulations.

