Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford

Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford

Will the Catalans face problems again?
Football news Today, 16:34
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford Photo: x.com/FCBarcelona

The future of 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado is now shrouded in uncertainty. The club’s management is considering his possible sale to expedite the registration of new signing Marcus Rashford, according to AS.

Head coach Hansi Flick has stopped counting on the young player, who, despite an impressive debut season in La Liga, has found himself out of the rotation. The club’s executives, including sporting director Deco, are now exploring ways to use Casado’s situation to their advantage in terms of financial fair play.

Barça values the midfielder at €30 million, but acknowledges that the price could be reduced. Both a full transfer and a loan deal with an option to buy are on the table. Interest in Casado is coming not only from Spanish clubs but also from London’s Chelsea.

Barcelona
