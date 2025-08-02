RU RU ES ES FR FR
No money! Denzel Dumfries will not move to Barcelona

No money! Denzel Dumfries will not move to Barcelona

The buyout sum proved too high
Football news Today, 02:03
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Denzel Dumfries celebrates a goal Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona has been actively pursuing Inter Milan's wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

Details: The Catalan club explored the possibility of signing the 29-year-old Inter defender, sources report. Hansi Flick personally showed interest in the Netherlands international due to his explosive pace and vision on the pitch.

However, Inter was unwilling to sell, and the €25 million release clause proved too steep for the Catalan side.

Denzel Dumfries joined Inter in 2021. Over four years at the club, he has made 179 appearances, scored 22 goals, and provided 26 assists. The player's current contract runs until June 2028.

See also: Barcelona alters transfer plans after player refuses to leave

