Barcelona alters transfer plans after player refuses to leave

Barcelona alters transfer plans after player refuses to leave

But it’s not ter Stegen.
Football news Today, 05:29
Barcelona alters transfer plans after player refuses to leave

Recently, Barcelona was rocked by internal turmoil when Marc-André ter Stegen refused to leave the club. Now, another player has impacted the Blaugrana’s transfer strategy.

Details: According to La Vanguardia, Barcelona was determined to part ways with defender Andreas Christensen, but those plans have now shifted. The Danish centre-back is not eager to leave the Catalan side, and, moreover, no suitors have come forward for him. As a result, the Barcelona board is reconsidering its original decision.

The club may now have to look for alternative ways to generate revenue or reduce their wage bill. One possible option is the sale of Ronald Araújo. While this is not a preferred scenario, Barcelona is open to discussing his transfer should a suitable offer arrive.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the Catalan club is interested in signing Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus.

