What a twist! Barcelona are interested in Gabriel Jesus

The Catalan giants are facing fierce competition.

Details: According to Caught Offside, 28-year-old Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has caught the attention of Barcelona's coaching staff.

The Blaugrana are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding the player and are waiting for the right moment to make a move.

Previously, media reports linked the Brazilian forward with Tottenham, AC Milan, as well as Brazilian sides Flamengo and Palmeiras. However, for now, the main contender for Jesus appears to be Newcastle United, who have already held talks with the player's representatives.

Last season, Gabriel Jesus made 27 appearances for Arsenal, netting 7 goals and providing 2 assists. He missed the last six months due to a cruciate ligament rupture, and it seems there is no place for him in Arsenal’s plans this season.

