Marcus Rashford shares emotional video of his first days in Barcelona

Moved by a warm welcome
Football news Today, 07:41
Marcus Rashford shares emotional video of his first days in Barcelona Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona’s new signing Marcus Rashford has posted an emotional video on his Instagram page, showing how he was welcomed to the Catalan club.

The video captures the Englishman’s arrival in Barcelona, taking photos and signing autographs for fans, putting pen to paper in the club’s office, meeting the coach in the dressing room, posing with the number 14 shirt, and much more.

Rashford captioned the video with an emotional message: “Thank you for such a warm welcome! See you soon 😎.”

As a reminder, it was officially announced yesterday that Marcus Rashford will join Barcelona on a one-year loan deal. In 2026, the Catalan club will have the option to buy the player’s contract from Manchester United for €30 million.

It is reported that Barcelona will pay the Englishman’s full salary, which amounts to €14 million per year.

It’s worth noting that Rashford has previously admitted that playing for Barcelona has always been his dream.

