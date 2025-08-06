Laporta rules out Barcelona’s return to Montjuïc. The team will play at a half-finished Camp Nou

The saga of Camp Nou’s reconstruction and Barcelona’s return to their legendary home ground is nearing its conclusion. Although there’s still a mountain of work ahead, the club is determined to move back to their iconic stadium.

Details: According to Diario Sport, the scale of the renovation at Camp Nou is so massive that it would actually make sense to spend another season away from home. Among the major projects is the installation of a tensile roof, which alone will take at least six months to complete.

In fact, even if the stadium is opened, it will do so with a severely limited capacity—just 30,000 spectators.

There were voices within the club’s management pushing for another season at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, aiming to avoid further delays and wrap up the construction as quickly as possible.

But president Joan Laporta has firmly rejected that idea, insisting on returning to Camp Nou at all costs. Now, it turns out that for the start of the 2026-27 season, the Blaugrana will once again have to kick off at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium.

Reminder: Barcelona had previously planned to play the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Como at Camp Nou, but preparatory work and obtaining the necessary permits from the authorities could not be completed in time.