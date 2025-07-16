Barcelona may not return to Camp Nou in August. What's going on?

Recently, Catalan giants Barcelona announced their much-anticipated return to Camp Nou, scheduling the Joan Gamper Trophy clash against Como for August 10. However, the homecoming might not go as planned.

Details: According to ESPN, Barcelona is facing hurdles in securing all the necessary permits from local authorities. While some approvals have already been granted, there are lingering concerns surrounding stadium safety and access to the venue.

A final decision on whether the match will take place is expected "in the coming days" after further inspections.

Despite the uncertainty, Barcelona has received permission from La Liga to play their first three fixtures of the new season away from home, with their home debut now penciled in for September against Valencia.

Background: Ongoing stadium renovations have repeatedly pushed back Barcelona's return to Camp Nou. The initial comeback was originally slated for November last year.

Now, the club wants to use the match against Como as a "test run" ahead of the La Liga campaign. Should the game go ahead at Camp Nou, attendance will be capped at 20,000 to 30,000 spectators.