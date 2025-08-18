RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Lamine Yamal shares personal photo with treats after his goal against Mallorca

Lamine Yamal shares personal photo with treats after his goal against Mallorca

Got sent some tasty treats
Lifestyle Today, 07:53
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal against Mallorca Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal is enjoying some well-deserved rest after a stellar performance in the opening round of La Liga against Mallorca. The footballer posted a new personal photo from his downtime on his Instagram page.

Yamal shared a snapshot of a table topped with a variety of delicious treats, including fresh berries. On one of the plates sits a note featuring his iconic “304” sign and the numbers 90+4.

The numbers likely mark the moment in the match when Yamal found the net against Mallorca. The Spaniard became the hero of the game—not only did he score, but he also provided the assist for Raphinha’s opening goal. The Catalans cruised to a 3-0 victory.

After the first round of La Liga, Barça immediately climbed to the top of the table on goal difference. It’s worth noting, though, that Real Madrid are yet to play their match against Osasuna, which is scheduled for later today.

Coming up in the second round of the Spanish championship, Barcelona will face Levante. That match is set for August 23.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Marcus Rashford in La Liga match against Mallorca Football news Today, 07:13 Marcus Rashford comments on his Barcelona debut in La Liga
A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona laying the groundwork for Vlahović transfer Football news Yesterday, 16:53 A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona laying the groundwork for Vlahović transfer
FIFA and NBA left behind. Barcelona sets new sports YouTube record Football news Yesterday, 14:41 FIFA and NBA left behind. Barcelona sets new sports YouTube record
For the first time in 18 years! Referee sends off two Mallorca players in the first half against Barcelona Football news 16 aug 2025, 14:51 For the first time in 18 years! Referee sends off two Mallorca players in the first half against Barcelona
La Liga confirms: Barcelona registers Rashford and Joan Garcia Football news 16 aug 2025, 10:31 La Liga confirms: Barcelona registers Rashford and Joan Garcia
“We are on his side.” Flick comments on ter Stegen situation Football news 15 aug 2025, 10:22 “We are on his side.” Flick comments on ter Stegen situation
Related Tournament News
Scandal closed. Real Madrid president wins lawsuit against Spanish outlet Football news 16 aug 2025, 15:31 Scandal closed. Real Madrid president wins lawsuit against Spanish outlet
Incredible blunder. Girona goalkeeper gifts goal to opponents Football news 15 aug 2025, 13:28 Incredible blunder. Girona goalkeeper gifts goal to opponents
Takefushi Kubo in the Real Sociedad squad Football news 15 aug 2025, 01:58 Atletico Madrid wants to sign Takefusa Kubo
Bold statement. Laporta believes the Ballon d'Or should go to a Barcelona player Football news 14 aug 2025, 10:35 Bold statement. Laporta believes the Ballon d'Or should go to a Barcelona player
Amir Adli in Bayer's line-up Football news 13 aug 2025, 02:42 Getting closer to the Galácticos! Real Madrid closely monitoring Adam Wharton
Real Madrid does not support La Liga in moving championship match outside Spain Football news 12 aug 2025, 11:09 Real Madrid does not support La Liga in moving championship match outside Spain
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores