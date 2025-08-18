Lamine Yamal shares personal photo with treats after his goal against Mallorca

Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal is enjoying some well-deserved rest after a stellar performance in the opening round of La Liga against Mallorca. The footballer posted a new personal photo from his downtime on his Instagram page.

Yamal shared a snapshot of a table topped with a variety of delicious treats, including fresh berries. On one of the plates sits a note featuring his iconic “304” sign and the numbers 90+4.

The numbers likely mark the moment in the match when Yamal found the net against Mallorca. The Spaniard became the hero of the game—not only did he score, but he also provided the assist for Raphinha’s opening goal. The Catalans cruised to a 3-0 victory.

After the first round of La Liga, Barça immediately climbed to the top of the table on goal difference. It’s worth noting, though, that Real Madrid are yet to play their match against Osasuna, which is scheduled for later today.

Coming up in the second round of the Spanish championship, Barcelona will face Levante. That match is set for August 23.